A Private Jet Pilot Detailed How Much They Make, The Clients They've Flown And More In A Reddit AMA

A professional private jet pilot, who's been flying for more than a decade, took to Reddit to answer the world's burning questions about the world of private jets and flying.

The pilot specified their license — ATP — and detailed the types of planes they fly. In non-technical terms, they mentioned that their biggest plane was worth north of $20 million, could seat nine and fly from nonstop from London to New York.

So how does flying private work? Let's find out.







Their remuneration: $250K to $350K







How they got started, and what makes a good pilot

The timeline from first lesson to flying jets

Career options for licensed pilots







Famous people they've flown

Do clients tip? What are the perks of the job?







Do people request route changes mid-flight? Yes







Do patrons (or pilots) care about their carbon footprints?







Can you fly private for cheap?

Memorable views while flying: St. Elmo's Fire







The 'most fun aircraft to fly': Pilatus PC-12







What security is like

Why private flights have less turbulence: they're higher







Their favorite airports: Aspen, Saint Marteen, Albert Whited







Scared of flying? It's valid, but you don't need to be







Do pilots listen to podcasts when autopilot is on? Yes







Red flags for a pilot







We've also featured an AMA from Michelin-star chefs, who shared some award-winning cooking tips.

Via Reddit.

[Photo by Jeffry Surianto]