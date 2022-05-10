KNIVES OUT
Former Michelin-Star Chefs Share Tips That'll Make Home Cooks Better
Sydney and Michael Hursa run a dessert delivery service and have over a decade's worth of experience working in Michelin-starred kitchens in New York City.
They recently answered a bunch of Redditors' questions, from home-cooking tips and tricks to different ways you can improve your culinary skills. Here are some highlights:
Tips That Will Make Home Cooks Better
How To Impress Someone
The 'Mark Of A Great Chef'
General Shopping Tips
Difference In Quality Among Michelin-Starred Restaurants
Difference Between Michelin And Non-Michelin Cooks
Read more on Reddit.
