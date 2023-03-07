New Decibel Scale, Flashback Dead Wife And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are adopting a new decibel scale, making fun of Andrew Tate and thinking about what it's like to be alive.

True:

this is what being alive feels like pic.twitter.com/a6AAR7veFT — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 4, 2023

I do declayuh:

why does he talk like benoit blanc https://t.co/2gbzAniG5W — ems 🫧 (@atotalposer) March 2, 2023

Why not:

why my doordasher just sent me a kevin hart meme😭 pic.twitter.com/7EbxNRtVcD — zae (@itszaeok) March 4, 2023

This works:

New decibel scale just dropped pic.twitter.com/rtvJAoLtBS — figma male (@alopex_ii) March 2, 2023

Weird flex but also, yes:

i would be such a good “dead wife”. can’t you just imagine how good i would be in a dead wife flashback sequence. i should be someone’s dead wife pic.twitter.com/FisC60W4xb — katie (@skatie420) March 1, 2023

God:

We GET it, lock pic.twitter.com/3Lvwrj0YYC — DC Pierson (@DCpierson) March 2, 2023

Sigh:

Twitter right now https://t.co/okRgSC9y95 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 6, 2023

Someone stop them:

we wiped out Subway’s natural predator (Quiznos) and now the population has grown out of control pic.twitter.com/afAvEQni6R — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) March 1, 2023

Chef's kiss

Icarus down the pub after some wines: https://t.co/d3Z8C8676M — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 27, 2023

Art imitates art:

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) pic.twitter.com/q9eTZqPH0J — Jim Maxwell (@1jcmaxwell) March 5, 2023

Sorry:

4 29 year old men pic.twitter.com/zK9tqcylbb — for the next 5 minutes only (@99percent_off_) March 5, 2023

The actual, undisputed best tweet:

No only did this $8 tweet cost Eli Lilly $15 billion in market cap, it eventually led to an insulin price cap. I think we can safely call this the greatest shitpost in the history of the internet. https://t.co/CW35uNvQxA pic.twitter.com/GlGncFiuQ2 — TW (@twesq) March 1, 2023

