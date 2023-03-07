Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

subway must be stopped

New Decibel Scale, Flashback Dead Wife And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
New Decibel Scale, Flashback Dead Wife And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
This week, we are also making fun of Andrew Tate and thinking about what it's like to be alive.
· 550 reads

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are adopting a new decibel scale, making fun of Andrew Tate and thinking about what it's like to be alive.



  1. True:

  1. I do declayuh:

  1. Why not:

  1. This works:

  1. Weird flex but also, yes:

  1. God:

  1. Sigh:

  1. Someone stop them:

  1. Chef's kiss

  1. Art imitates art:

  1. Sorry:

  1. The actual, undisputed best tweet:


For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories