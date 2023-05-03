Redditors Shared The Kindest Celebrity Interactions They've Had Over The Years

Celebrities, they're just like us. Except when they're not. The 2023 Met Gala recently concluded and the some of the world's most popular people were in town. While for some this is an occasion to (rich) people-watch, if you're a resident in a biggish city, or reside in a waterfront gated community among the one-percent, you're likely to have come in close contact, intentionally or unintentionally, with someone famous.

Some people I've seen over the past few years include Danny Glover, Thomas Mars, Penn Badgley, James Blake, Michael K. Williams (RIP) and Dua Lipa. I didn't stop and try to get a picture, otherwise I would have had something to say when Redditor u/BEEPY_BO1 asked the community who the kindest or rudest celebrities people had interactions with. Here's what people said about the celebs that gave them good vibes, and if you're interested in the bad ones, there are a few mentions of those in the thread as well.

Pink

Pink was one of the nicest people ever. She turned up at a show I used to work for, and invited me and the host to sit at her table with her and her assistant. She refused to let me pay for anything the whole night, and treated me like her best friend from school for 3 hours. She bruised my shoulder playing drums to the music (live band karaoke) and before I left she kissed my cheek, and gave me her email address (yes her real one. Her assistant replied.) after we left my buddy was giving me a bad time about being the new celeb' boyfriend, and I was confused, it took him and 2 other people the AV guy and the Bouncer to convince me that it was Pink. I had no clue, (which is common enough) and she introduced herself as Alecia from Philly, and I believed her. TBH I think she enjoyed not having to be anyone other than Alecia for a few hours, and if my obliviousness was able to provide that, then that works for me.

[rickthecabbie]

I used to work in the music department at Media Play. I was friends with the local Sony rep, and one day she showed up at my desk and said “Hey, does your daughter like Pink? I’m having dinner tonight with her, and you can come if you want to.” My daughter was around 7 or 8 at the time, and she loved Pink so of course I said yes. I was expecting there to be dozens of people attending this event, but it ended up just being like 6 people including me and my daughter. She was the only kid there. We ate at this place that was a restaurant but also an adult themed arcade, similar to a Dave and Busters. Pink was so down to earth and friendly, it was just like hanging out with an old friend. After dinner, she played a game of pool with my daughter, then gave her an autographed picture to take home, took a photo with her, and signed her leather jacket. It was definitely the most time either one of us had spent with a celebrity, and my daughter beamed about it for many years later. Whether you like her music or not, it’s hard to dislike Pink because she’s so kind and caring. At that same bar a different time, James Hetfield from Metallica bought me and my friends a pitcher of beer. He was cool AF.

[1ofZuulsMinions]

Michael Keaton

I proposed to my wife at a restaurant in Kauai. Afterwards, Michael Keaton leaned over from his table with his family and enthusiastically congratulated us. Very kind and friendly.

[Warren_Puffitt ]

I met him once when I was way little back in like 1998 or something. I was 5. But my family took a trip to visit some friends up in Montana and we decided to stop at an ice cream parlor. Turns out Michael Keaton was there with a date. My parents decided to use me as a cute in and sent me over to "say hi to Batman". I went over and said "Hi batman, I really like your acts." He just laughed and said some words. My parents came over laughing too and then they chatted for a bit. Turns out he got pulled over for speeding on his was to the parlor. His excuse he told the cop was "Sorry, I forgot I wasn't driving the Batmobile." Apparently the cop let him off with a warning. Edit: Had to confirm with my mom "Yep, in front of the ice cream parlor/toy store in Philipsburg, Montana in August 2001, I think"

[iiRoche]

Queen Latifah

worked at a PetSmart in Atlanta and one day, out of nowhere, Queen Latifah walked in. I swear, you'd have never thought she was a celebrity. We just chatted about dogs and whatnot and there was no pretense. She didn't even have a bodyguard or anything. Just a regular gal coming in in PJ pants, getting food for her puppies. Such a great woman.

[La-Z-Bear]

Weird Al

I met Weird Al at a con once. While he was signing the photo I bought, I told him about how he inspired me to write my own parody songs. He seemed genuinely interested and asked if I had a YouTube channel, but I told him I just write them, not record them. Super nice dude (at least for the brief time we spoke).

[Avandra]

Can +1 Weird Al. I went to one of his concerts, and only afterwards did I learn that it was like, a week after his parents had died. Not only did he put on a fantastic show, but we still got to meet him afterwards and he was one of the kindest, gentlest folks I've ever met. I was obviously star-struck and he helped guide the conversation as needed. Truly a great human being.

[Gazornenplatz]

Weird Al is by far the most kind musician I have ever met. Once, probably 10 years or so ago, I had met him after a concert. We chatted, it was friendly and we parted ways. Good times, right? Fast forward 4 years and hey, another Weird Al show. Get to meet him again after the show and as we're talking, he asks how my kids are doing, if I had any recent pictures of how they've grown up and what I've been up to since the last concert. It was like I was catching up with an old friend.

[cantgetmuchwurst]

Giancarlo Esposito

A friend of mine is an artist, he does realistic pencil drawings of celebrities and movie characters. He had an art booth at a con where Giancarlo was doing meet and greets, and a customer of his took a drawing he purchased of Giancarlo over to have it signed. Giancarlo asked where he had gotten it because he was so impressed with it, then walked over to my friend's booth so he could meet him. Again, Giancarlo went to the artist's alley at a con so he could meet and thank the man who drew a picture of him. My friend was speechless, he is such a big fan of the people he draws, the absolute nicest person I know, and Giancarlo was so cool to him and was excited to meet my friend. He told my friend, "You know, game recognize game. That's what this is." Just an artist meeting an artist. What a guy.

[withgreatpower]

Giancarlo Esposito was incredibly warm and also told me I should try and get into voice acting. I have never and will never attempt to do so but it was such a nice compliment for no reason.

[dronecypher]

Tyler, the Creator

I met Tyler the Creator at a Chick-fil-A in LA, and was terrified to ask for a photo, but did so anyway. He agreed very sternly, on the firm condition that i hold the sauce for his nuggets, and so in the photo i’m holding the lil packet, but in the background he is absolutely cackling with laughter. He then broke the facade, dapped me up, said he loves pranking people like that, and proceeded to ask me all about my life for 5-10 minutes. He also shared some fairly intimate details of his own life. A strange and beautiful man.

[squeakycleaned]

Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn. Long story short, she showed up late for a show where the dressing rooms were first come, first serve. She didn’t get one and had to get ready in the big bathroom backstage. I was 13. She asked if I had a second to help her a bit. I stayed with her all night. She told stories. We laughed so much. It was like hanging out with your grandmother. I am from Nashville and she was, of course, a legend. Just one of the kindest women I have the pleasure of meeting.

[LadyLixerwyfe]

John Cena and Batista (Dave Bautista)

Back in 2004ish John Cena and Batista gave me a spot at the gym at like 5am. Super nice guys. Saw me on the bench press working alone and just walked over unprovoked to spot me. We talked for a little bit and finished our workouts together. Gave me a couple pointers. I've always rooted for them to succeed since then.

[Emotional_Raccoon651]

Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen came to the spa I worked at and was absolutely lovely. We didn’t sell ice cream but there was a farm shop across the road and I mentioned it and he asked me if I’d take him there. My friend who worked in the farm shop had his mouth open the whole time seeing me buying ice cream with Gandalf.

[ClydeinLimbo]

The year he led Manchester Pride, Ian McKellen was smoking a cigarette outside one of the hotels. I was also smoking outside the hotel. We did not speak but we have smoked in each other's airspace, and you don't need words for that

[BarakatBadger]

Went to a book signing with Ian McKellen signing a "LOTR" art book when the first movie came out, his scheduled time was over but he stayed for like an hour overtime to sign for everyone in line.

[uncultured_swine2099]

He did a tour of 80 theatres for his 80th birthday a few years ago, doing a dramatic retelling of his life in acting. All of the proceeds at each independent theatre went to that theatre just to help support that theatre. So he essentially did an 80-show tour at 80 years old purely to support British theatre. And it was a great performance! The man is a legend.

[Chazzey_dude]

I live next to a pub that's owned by Ian McKellen and he is such a nice guy , gifted all the neighbours a huge crate of selection of alcohol and invited us for a Sunday roast. Such a small gesture but I cherish that and he didn't need to do that.

[apoorv24111]

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston- he was filming an episode of "Malcom in the middle" in a Sherman oaks shopping mall. I happened to be there with my kids and we had just bought some see's candies. We were walking and he approached us and said "oh you bought me candy?" we laughed gave him a piece and he autographed the candy bag. He spent a few minutes with us and was very down to earth, and funny.

[ferretfamily]

Pedro Pascal and Gabriel Luna

I was an extra on "The Last of Us" and met Pedro Pascal. He was super nice. We technically weren't allowed to talk to the "talent" and they'd usually ignore us but he and Gabriel Luna talked to us anyway.

[PlaZma]

Tom Hiddleston, Helen McCrory and Gillian Anderson

Tom Hiddleston was shooting in my city when "Guardians of the Galaxy vol 1" came out. Cinema about half empty and was sitting in the same row as me and my gf at the time - wearing cap and staying under the radar. After the movie finished we were leaving and as we were passing him I told him I was a fan of his work etc and he was kinda dismissive and quickly left. We were a bit bummed out but didn’t take it personally. When we left the cinema (it’s attached to a sporting arena and there’s a lobby etc) we saw that he was waiting near the exit and when he saw us he came over and explained that he didn’t want a big scene - Marvel actor being spotted in screening of a Marvel movie etc..- and spent 20 minutes with us chatting about films and books. Very nice dude and seemed genuine in wanting to have a chat. Outside of that, I’ve met a number of celebrities through my previous job and some highlights of lovely people are the late Helen McRory - warm, funny, kind.. and Gillian Anderson was fantastic too, had some fun conversations.

[greensad]

David Hasselhoff

My sibling has a terminal illness in the 80s and Make A Wish sent our family to the set of Knight Rider to meet David Hasselhoff. Was cool, but that's not what matters. Fast forward 30 years and I'm at Heathrow picking up a family member when I see the Hoff standing there on his phone. I approach him and wait for him to end his call. He looks at me and says hello. I tell him that we met. He looks at me and say, "Was their name ...?" He remembered their name after 30 years. That will always stay with me.

[AnsweringLiterally]

Kindest? Jack Black by far.

[ZergBunny]

Met him at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. He came to the top floor before the D played & yelled out, cheap seats doesn't mean a bad show! (Or something to that effect) About 2 dozen of us swarmed him & he took pics with us all. But the most memorable part was when 2 teenagers approached him & started crying when asked if they could have a pic. Around the same time, 2 dozen ppl turned into what seemed like a hundred. The group started shoving a little bit & the 2nd teen didn't get their pic. The phone was dropped from shoving & the crowd kinda moved Jack along. He stopped everyone. Made us find the kids phone. Took extra pics just with them & told the rest of the crowd they get no more pics cause they bumped the kids. Was just a decent & kind man. Then he rocked our collective faces off. Great guy.

[ClankingDragonInn]

Matthew Gray Gubler

Met Matthew Gray Gubler a year or so ago in NYC at like 1AM. He was talking with a group of fans on the street, and my friend noticed him and stopped to join the 'huddle'. Genuinely the nicest person ever. He even did cartwheels with my friend.

[popnrock]

Penn and Teller hang out in the lobby after their show in Vegas to chat and sign autographs. Very friendly and yes Teller can talk.

[vandalia]

Teller was really sweet to my brother who is handicapped and in a wheelchair. That meant a lot to me.

[VeryBestMentalHealth]

Met Keanu Reeves when I was 10 years old when his band Dogstar were touring in the UK. My mum knew the guy who ran the venue and he managed to sneak a friend and me backstage. He came out of the toilet, saw us, came straight over and said hello, offered us a soft drink and was throughly nice. It was pre "matrix" (‘96 I think) so his tour bus was scrawled with people graffitiing “there’s a bomb on this bus” all over it. Classic.

[shovedog]

Rachel McAdams

I used to serve Rachel McAdams at a restaurant fairly regularly. She was always super sweet. Very lowkey and soft spoken in person. She and her husband would come in late and keep to themselves.

[overintoxikatied]

I was at a pub in Toronto years ago and we were watching the Blue Jays home opener on the TV. The bar had a long booth seat with a series of tables strung along so you sat pretty close to the next patron. Had no idea that Rachel McAdams was sitting next to me the whole time. My friend and I watched the game and chatted with them throughout as they were right next to us. Just regular pub chatter and comments about the game. The Jays ended up coming back to win, and Rachel and I high-fived at the conclusion. She and her friend left, and my friend smacked me after they got up and said "that was Rachel f—n' McAdams!" So yes, she seemingly has the ability to just be low-key and fit right in despite being a beautiful Hollywood actress!

[skipfairweather]

I used to work at a resort hotel in Daytona Beach. Kindest celeb was Ben Affleck, who was there for an event and just wanted to get away from the crowd for a few. Ended up smoking a cig in the employee smoking area and was super nice to the staff that were out there on break.

[Wild_Alaskan]

He’s a pretty chill guy. I’m from the Boston area, and during his drinking days I’d see him out at bars every now and then. I never approached him, but he seemed very cool to those who did. My friend chatted with him about baseball while standing next to him at a urinal one night and continued their conversation post-piss while washing their hands. 5/7 great piss partner, would pee with him again.

[doctor-rumack]

Bruce Willis and Seth Green

I used to work at an airport that handled private jets. There were many who came through but my two favorite celebs to ever pass through were Bruce Willis and Seth Green. Bruce Willis was always full of jokes and very kind. While we were loading the luggage on his plane he would always ask the other guys who have worked there awhile and he knew how they were doing, crack a joke or two or just have a general interest in what was going on. Seth Green was an absolute class act. When I met him he was talking to one of my coworkers and I rolled up in the golf cart to see if he needed help. Didn't even realize who he was talking to until I got closer. Seth Green had a giant mohawk with sunglasses on and was just shooting the breeze with the both of us asking how our job worked and what we did. He ended the conversation with "I can't believe you guys do all this work just to get me ready for my plane ride. I never knew you did so much. Thank you guys for your hard work."

[DisThrowaway5768]

Kurt Cobain

2.2k comments, so this is going to get buried, but Kurt Cobain was genuinely one of the nicest guys I ever met. This was their first ever UK gig on the Bleach tour, and I'd actually mainly gone to see Tad who were headlining. They were just sat around and I mentioned how much effort it took to get a hold of their album over here and Kurt and I just chatted about bands for like 20 minutes or so. He seemed really genuinely interested in what I liked. Much as I liked Tad, Nirvana blew them off the stage, and so I decided to follow Nirvana around the country on the rest of the tour. Changed my life, lol.

[L1A1]

Any celebs that stole your heart? Let us know in the comments below!

Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]