The Best Moments And Reactions From The 2023 Met Gala

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Best Moments And Reactions From The 2023 Met Gala
From celebs paying homage to Lagerfeld's pet cat, to a cockroach stealing the show, these are the Met Gala moments you need to see.
Last night was the Met Gala, arguably the biggest event in the fashion calendar, and this year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." I personally wouldn't have chosen to honor someone who, while a celebrated designer, was known for making racist, misogynistic and fatphobic comments — but OK!

From celebs paying homage to Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette, to a cockroach stealing the show, here are the best moments from 2023's Met Gala, and some of Twitter's top-tier reactions.


An unexpected guest


Honoring Choupette


Important questions answered


Bold (and bald) looks


Questionable entries And exits



