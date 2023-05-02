meow
The Best Moments And Reactions From The 2023 Met Gala
Last night was the Met Gala, arguably the biggest event in the fashion calendar, and this year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." I personally wouldn't have chosen to honor someone who, while a celebrated designer, was known for making racist, misogynistic and fatphobic comments — but OK!
From celebs paying homage to Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette, to a cockroach stealing the show, here are the best moments from 2023's Met Gala, and some of Twitter's top-tier reactions.
An unexpected guest
A cockroach has arrived at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/4YiEPs5cIT— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
A cockroach slays on the Met Gala red carpet pic.twitter.com/eN2CdtGIIE— Vulture (@vulture) May 2, 2023
Kevin Mazur poses with his photo of the cockroach at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/MFkFn8eyUk— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
The shot pic.twitter.com/QxeuQ2OU5Y— SIKORA (@iamsikora) May 2, 2023
It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
Honoring Choupette
This made me sooo uncomfortable ehwhdwuduwhzuwhx pic.twitter.com/Y7t18wvnL6— mazzy (@mazzypopstar) May 2, 2023
The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction 😂pic.twitter.com/MxqHRDYLLZ— Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 2, 2023
DOJA CAT MEOWING AT MET GALA PLSSS pic.twitter.com/f5JE1FoVSX— ela (@dieforyouus) May 2, 2023
jared leto's choupette is uninspired, belongs in times square, a slanderous joke on our feline fashion icon... doja's choupette is elevated, fashion forward, a true homage. in this essay i will— mina le (@gremlita) May 1, 2023
Absolutely gutted I couldn’t make it to the #MetGala this year as I’m competing in France. Some of the fashion on display was simply divine. Particularly the lad dressed as a cat 🐱— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 2, 2023
(has never seen a picture of Doja Cat before) oh thats why they call her that https://t.co/OtSyg272mV— i frew up :( (@doulbedoink) May 2, 2023
Important questions answered
Halle Bailey when asked whether she’d eat Flounder or Sebastian from ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’: “I would not eat either of them, they’re my friends!” pic.twitter.com/df38bl4r97— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2023
Pro-union queen Amanda Seyfried pic.twitter.com/rxyTvjSR1e— Dame Emma Roberts (@fkapigz) May 2, 2023
Bold (and bald) looks
Did Florence Pugh SHAVE HER HEAD?!? pic.twitter.com/T4jhGoUS3Y— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) May 1, 2023
rihanna finally showed to the met gala pic.twitter.com/jdPsBuj7wb— tega✰🇳🇬 (@whereistega) May 2, 2023
Karl Lagerfeld was a fatphobic, sexist and racist butthole that hated pink. Quannah Chasinghorse attending the Met in pink, in a gown and style that Karl Lagerfeld would have hated, and in all her Indigenous glory is absolutely the most beautiful way to "honor" an unhonorable man https://t.co/wLuH41CY3C— Johnnie Jae aka The Burnt Ball of Fury (@johnniejae) May 1, 2023
I do not want a single “what do you expect men to wear” this year. This. I expect this. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Oi0xtoacMN— Penelope Garcia’s Emo Phase (@hey_lookitsem) May 1, 2023
PEDRO PASCAL AND HIS SLUTTY LITTLE KNEE pic.twitter.com/Dmg6fm2kUS— laura (@oipedrito) May 2, 2023
so glad homophobia in hip hop calmed down enough for Diddy to embrace his true self as a bisexual Castlevania character https://t.co/dhicduX3hF— rob 🇩🇴 (@lmNOTcatholic) May 2, 2023
Questionable entries And exits
the way he put his hand on her face oh i would’ve bit down and took a couple fingers home bc WHAT https://t.co/ZWQasLRMwK— tia (@cursedhive) May 1, 2023
hello I’m the girl https://t.co/XOHgHphq80 pic.twitter.com/V7rmRPHqf0— maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 1, 2023
baby that’s karl lagerfeld https://t.co/y60cPpZodY— leonardo (@skyferrori) May 1, 2023
*people carrying a dead body*— kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) May 1, 2023
“omg I wonder which celebrity is in there 😮” https://t.co/t3vg9zSIT5