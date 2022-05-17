Jesus Was The Original Crypto Bro, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are once again going insane. Please join us.

No way of knowing:

Just know that when I say “the other day” I actually mean anytime between yesterday and 10 years ago. — 𝘽. 🐝 (@justmommabee) May 9, 2022

Wouldn’t put it past them:

“Hi, I’m Nick Lachey and THIS is Netflix’s Stanford Prison Experiment” — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) May 10, 2022

I need more information about my food:

it’s so fucked up that if you get a burger from anywhere besides Five Guys you have literally no way of knowing how many guys were involved in that process — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) May 11, 2022

Give them some privacy:

My friend took the best screenshot ever from the cal falcon nest cam pic.twitter.com/wtHbef81Er — Jenny & the Bets (@Splittingintwo) May 12, 2022

Someone make this playlist please:

There need to be more songs like “No Scrubs,” songs that introduce you to a new kind of creature and then the remaining verses go deep into its stats and lore — Brian Firenzi (@mrbrianfirenzi) May 15, 2022

Much to think about:

jesus of nazar.eth was the original crypto bro — jort da muqabla (@doctorhoe) May 16, 2022

Frankly no one can afford these:

for sale: baby shoes. heavily worn. my infant son is a fucking beast on the court. he dunked on me so im selling his shoes. — scooter (bottom 1%) (@scootertheworst) May 13, 2022

No comment:

Call me Zac cause idk what the Efron with me — The Mask ➐ (@Themaskbitch) May 10, 2022

Oh:

front facing eyes are a key indicator of a predator pic.twitter.com/hsykpoUVKm — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) May 16, 2022

Our work here is done:

im a 9/11 last responder, i just arrived on the scene today. looks like it’s already been taken care of — Mr. Meat Scraps (@ReallyLoudFart) May 10, 2022

