Foreseen Circumstances, 'Marriage Story' With A Velociraptor And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

2.3k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we're choosing chaos. Thank you for understanding!

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

  1. There’s gotta be a solution for this problem… but what?

  1. Even with the existence of gogurt this is me every day:

  1. Literally:

  1. The meme that keeps on giving:

  1. Cannot stop laughing at this:

  1. Welcome to the abortion section of this week’s Best Tweets roundup. First up:

  1. I second this:

  1. Makin’ some points:

  1. Thanks, Joe:

  1. Wholesome:


