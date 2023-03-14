Popular
solitaire brain

Immobilizing Teslas, Fighting Hippos And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Darcy Jimenez
This week, we are containing the evil Tesla spirit and learning how to dress depending on which city you live in.
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

  1. Wise:

  1. Guess I'll never know:

  1. Hate when this happens:

  1. I don't make the rules:

  1. Wild:

  1. Idiot:

  1. Good for him:

  1. Now who's laughing?

  1. Same:

  1. Living on appliance time:


