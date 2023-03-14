Immobilizing Teslas, Fighting Hippos And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are containing the evil Tesla spirit and learning how to dress depending on which city you live in.

Wise:

Sometimes I reply to Dumbfucks here on Twitter talking shit... Then I STOP, and think how totally Fucked up their lives truly are........ and I delete it. smh — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 7, 2023

Guess I'll never know:

Hate when this happens:

me when I walk around the house in a beautiful gown and a ghost slaps me pic.twitter.com/1dT6OnslWy — Garrett Finch (@itsgarrettfinch) March 12, 2023

I don't make the rules:

How to dress based on where you are pic.twitter.com/TnkDSqvPgO — Ev (@ev) March 7, 2023

Wild:

by far The funniest thing ive learned about tesla's is that you can immobilize it with a circle of Salt like its an evil spirit or something pic.twitter.com/9SnPmHwXKd — Nem ^^ (@Nemertes_) March 7, 2023

Idiot:

Hippo? You'd choose Hippo??? You fool. you absolute fucking rube. You have made one of the most serious errors of judgement https://t.co/w8aWGdhQ7V — Microplastics Enjoyer (@EclecticHams) March 11, 2023

Good for him:

That's nice, he's had a hard year pic.twitter.com/4A8DBTQxy6 — Fred Maynard (@fred_maynard) March 9, 2023

Now who's laughing?

Same:

i feel like this pic.twitter.com/rkowQImLko — michael (@FilledwithUrine) March 12, 2023

Living on appliance time:

