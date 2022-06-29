Popular
Describing Things As Lynchian, Too Traumatized To Forage And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.1k reads
This week, we’re taking advantage of our last few days of serving for Pride, and we are clinging to our Juuls for dear life.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

  1. Feel free to invest in me:

  1. The two aesthetics:

  1. Batman?!

  1. God I wish this were me:

  1. Classic barometer for trauma:

  1. We’ve witnessed a murder:

  1. Absolutely not:

  1. I am begging the government for a crumb of rights:

  1. Wholesome content:

  1. Now what?


