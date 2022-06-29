Describing Things As Lynchian, Too Traumatized To Forage And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we’re taking advantage of our last few days of serving for Pride, and we are clinging to our Juuls for dear life.

Feel free to invest in me:

I am not broke. I am in a pre-revenue growth stage with a roadmap for future profitability as market conditions stabilize. — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) June 28, 2022

The two aesthetics:

describing things as “Lynchian” but I mean Jane Lynch — dj jazzy jess 🌷 (@wiIdguess) June 22, 2022

Batman?!

Doordashers out here are a whoIe different breed cause wtf is this 💀 pic.twitter.com/lVDOqPAjqN — d🦕n (@javroar) June 22, 2022

God I wish this were me:

Im so happy for her pic.twitter.com/TQhnbFv5kb — MICKEY🔑 (@mmiicckkkeeyyy) June 24, 2022

Classic barometer for trauma:

What's the matter babe you've barely touched your foraging task pic.twitter.com/gC4TgshtKN — Big Shell First Responder Wind Turkey (@dog_envier) June 21, 2022

We’ve witnessed a murder:

Finally, another brand account that can actually talk shit. pic.twitter.com/IL1giZ3jAl — Andrew, But From The Future (@andrewgutin) June 28, 2022

Absolutely not:

I really don’t know what to say about my hotel room view pic.twitter.com/LrLmwi1az2 — Alana Herrnson (@aperiplatypus) June 23, 2022

I am begging the government for a crumb of rights:

we're making everyone *spins wheel* quit cigs cold turkey and *throws dart* giving them a gun — 𝖎𝖆𝖓 (@attheimax) June 23, 2022

Wholesome content:

Everything’s terrible except for this teacher going on Reddit and learning how much her students love her pic.twitter.com/JvDyXT8czt — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 28, 2022

Now what?

Pride month is finally over pic.twitter.com/HBLe0dx2CZ — oomf magazine (@oomfmagazine) June 27, 2022

For more great tweets, check out our last tweet roundup.