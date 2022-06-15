Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we’re having serious conversations with our sons and running up that hill. Let’s go.

Ow:

Mouth roofs should be made of stronger material why is one slice of toast causing bloodshed — dev (@devvvtheband) June 8, 2022

This is incredibly accurate:

i’ll send a risky text then start being productive for no reason — Porter ✰ (@ItsRetrop) June 8, 2022

They're doing this on purpose:

flies love getting inside a room and pretending they can’t get out. grow up — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 8, 2022

Devastating:

It dawned on me today that when my son wants to talk about Pokémon, he doesn't *really* want to talk about Pokémon. What he wants is to share his excitement and knowledge. What he wants is to bond with his dad. What he wants is quality time together. Still, it's a hard no. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 25, 2022

Owning your dad is a rite of passage:

My son, 7, has discovered “deez nuts” jokes and it’s all he says now. Everything is deez nuts. He simply can’t stop.



I asked him where he heard that joke. He made me promise that if he told me, he wouldn’t get in trouble. I agreed. So he leans in and whispers, “deez nuts.” — Dillon Cheverere (@DCheverere) June 10, 2022

Speaking of dads and jokes:

Miles Teller? you mean an odometer? — average size tyke (@tykeamusprime) June 11, 2022

Give him a break:

the ai art thing is fake. i’m the guy who has to draw all the requests like the chess player inside the mechanical turk. you’re torturing me. i spend every waking hour drawing shit like “joe biden asuka wedding” and “donkey kong nuremberg trials” please stop. i need to sleep — leon (@leyawn) June 10, 2022

God I wish that were me:

Me and the girlies running up that hill to make a deal with god. pic.twitter.com/5pmYt6UuA6 — Stephen (@lionkingbitches) June 13, 2022

Genius tbh:

Oh:

my mom just ended my life pic.twitter.com/FQKnc3B0w4 — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) June 9, 2022

