This Reddit AMA With A Paramedic Will Help Prevent You From Getting Hurt At A Music Festival
If you've been to a music festival, or are going to one for the first time this year, you know there are times when things can get hectic. From exhaustion to drugs, there are a number of things that can make a concert potentially dangerous. But it doesn't have to be that way.
On Reddit, Jim Bollenbacher, an EMT and paramedic, who's worked at numerous music festivals across the US, shared tips on how festival attendees can stay safe and have a good time. Here are some of the highlights from Bollenbacher's Reddit AMA.
Stay Hydrated
Know How To Test Drugs
Take Two Steps Back, Don't Touch Anyone & Keep Your Phone In Your Front Pocket
The Craziest Injuries He's Seen Are Broken Collar Bones
Why As An Attendee You Have To Have Some Basic Responsibility
Protect Yourself From Sunburn & Wear Hearing Protection
Be Aware Of How Drugs Can Potentially Hurt You
How His EMT And Paramedic Training Has Prepared Him
His Experience At Burning Man Festival
Why There's A Porta-Potty Chapter In His Book
What Happens To The Confiscated Stuff
And, His Favorite Show
Read more at Reddit and about a day in his life.
[Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash]
