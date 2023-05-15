What Should I Do After Discovering That My Daughter-In-Law Has Been Investigating A Tragic Car Crash I Was In 30 Years Ago, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.







What Should I Do After Discovering That My Daughter-In-Law Has Been Investigating A Tragic Car Crash I Was In 30 Years Ago?

I just found out that my stepson's wife has been "looking into' the death, thirty years ago, of my high school boyfriend and the loss of a child. That she has been doing this makes me uncomfortable. It's none of her business, so I don't understand why she has made FOIA requests, contacted the hospital (thankfully without any success), and ordered copies of local papers to try and find coverage. She also contacted my old schoolmates, which is how I found out about it. The problem is, that I have no idea what to do now. It feels like she has overstepped the bounds of decency so thoroughly that I can’t imagine a proportional response. When I imagine talking to her, I can only visualize hitting her or spitting in her face — obviously inappropriate reactions, but I am extremely angry and I don't get angry often. Right at this moment, I don't see how I can have any relationship with this woman, and by extension my stepson, going forward. I repeat that she has no viable reason to pry into my past to this extent except some terrible prurient curiosity about my pain. I know it sounds dramatic, I feel ridiculous for how upset I am, but I feel violated. I can't sleep. Am I wrong? Am I being unfair? Is there some way I can look at this that doesn't disgust me? For the record, I don't talk about this because it was painful. However, there's no dark secret for her to uncover. It was a car accident and I unexpectedly miscarried at the hospital (I hadn't known I was pregnant). My daughter-in-law is no relation to me, my late boyfriend, or the woman in the other car.

**[Slate] **

Jenée Desmond-Harris and her readers rule that the daughter-in-law's behavior is deeply out of line. "I like the idea of a direct confrontation — whether over email or in person — that makes it very clear that she, as you say, has overstepped the bounds of decency," Desmond-Harris writes. "Because of how weird she is (also because you shouldn't have to deal with this alone) consider involving your husband and your stepson in the conversation." Read the rest of their answers.

Why Won't Anyone Buy My Customizable Networking T-Shirts?

Several years ago I was frustrated with the way people went about looking for jobs. I'm a small business owner and even before running my own company, I always networked. Through networking I've managed to do so much. Today I run six networking groups. Again, several years ago I created a t-shirt designed to network for you. It lists various fields, each with a checkbox by it, and comes with a small sharpie so you can check off the type of job or career you desire. By wearing the t-shirt everywhere you go, it starts the job seeking conversation. I marketed them inexpensively to college grads. I went to colleges, job fairs, and even graduations. Not one t-shirt sold. I was so angry. I was on popular talk shows and in the paper and still nothing. Today I sit with every size t-shirt in my garage. Many ask why I don't still pursue this idea. They are the ones who got the idea and believe in it. Perhaps I was ahead of my time. I marketed towards college grads who texted as a main form of communication. However, today communication is even worse. Young adults can barely look someone in the eye. Please tell me what your opinion is of my t-shirts. I hoped people would wear them daily and maybe while filling their gas tank this would start a conversation that would change their lives forever. Networking will always be the way to get what you need. Referrals, physicians, mechanics, plumbers, electricians, landscapers, housekeepers, financial advisors, accountants, babysitters, trainers, real estate agents, tutors, and whatever I have missed. Am I wrong? Would my product help those unable to network?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer to accept what their market data is telling them. "I don't think most people want to wear what's essentially a walking billboard proclaiming that they're seeking work in X field," she writes. "And if someone does want to wear a shirt advertising their job search, they probably don't want one that lists a few dozen fields with checkboxes; they'd want just their own field." Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Say To Let My Neighbor Know I Noticed She Got Cosmetic Surgery?

I bumped into a neighbor in the lobby of our building. I hadn't seen her for a while, but it was obvious she had undergone extensive cosmetic surgery. Not to be judgmental, but I can't imagine she thinks no one notices. I felt uncomfortable having a conversation without first addressing the elephant on her face. And it seemed disingenuous to say: "You look wonderful! What have you done?" How would you handle this?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes points out that the neighbor presumably already knows she's had plastic surgery. "Unless neighbors ask you specifically about their changed appearance, say nothing,” he writes. “As for conversation starters, go anodyne: 'I haven't seen you in ages! How are you?'" Read the rest of his answer.

Does My Mother, Who Blames Me For Every Health Issue I Have, Have A Right To Know About My Hysterectomy?

I had a hysterectomy recently and have shared this with just a few trusted people. I was adamant about not sharing this with my mother. In the past, when I've shared info about any health issue, large or small, I've regretted it. She always manages to imply that something I did wrong caused my problems: "You wear too much eye makeup so naturally you have dry eyes," "You are too competitive in sports so naturally you have knee pain," "You don't follow my advice on" nutrition/lifestyle/whatever, "so naturally you have X." She then has relentlessly offered unsolicited advice and if I choose to ignore her "helpful suggestions," I'm warned that I could have further health issues... I'm extremely healthy, live an active lifestyle, and this was my first surgery and I'm beyond pregnancy age. The surgery was successful and I'm getting on with my life. My issue is my husband. He says this surgery is a big deal and "as my mother," she should know. I completely disagree. I don't see any benefits for me, or her, in sharing this information. Am I wrong?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to stop giving their husband a vote in the matter. "When it's his mother and uterus, he can tell," she writes. "When it's yours, his job is to — in ascending order of decency — zip it, accept your decision, and respect your judgment." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Daughter That I’m Not Giving Her Beloved Third-Grade Teacher A Gift Because The Teacher Is Disorganized?

My daughter's third grade teacher is pretty awful. She's not abusive in any way, but she's disorganized, grades inconsistently, and doesn't deliver helpful feedback to students and parents. May is Teacher Appreciation Month at the school, and although I have the disposable income, I don't feel like donating money to give her a gift. The problem is that my daughter loves her teacher and keeps asking if I donated. Should I tell her the truth that I'm not planning on donating anything?

[Slate]

Doyin Richards encourages the letter writer to donate money for the teacher's gift. "Do you have any idea how difficult it is to be a teacher nowadays?" he writes. "Overall, today's teachers are not getting paid nearly what they're worth, and they are constantly set up to fail." Read the rest of his answer.

Am I Right To Be Hurt By My Dad’s Double Standard For Who Owes Whom Mother’s Day Wishes?

My father won't wish me happy Mother's Day, saying it's because I'm not his mother. I am the mother of his only two grandchildren. Meanwhile, I'm expected to wish his wife, my stepmother, a happy Mother's Day. They were married when I was 21-years-old. I reminded him that people DO wish others who aren't their own mothers a happy Mother's Day, and he said I should think of my stepmother as my mother. I've told him I'm hurt by this. He knows it's important to me to hear a wish from him, yet it doesn't ever happen. Am I right to be hurt by this double standard? What is the protocol, if any, for extending good wishes on Mother's Day?

[The Boston Globe]

Robin Abrahams counsels the letter writer to spend Mother's Day however she wants to spend it. "I'll wholeheartedly tell you, he's in the wrong here — not because he's not following rules, but because he's being unkind," she writes. "But it's your choice how much weight to put on this once-a-year, symbolic interaction." Read the rest of her answer.







