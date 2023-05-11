The Zelda Characters And Features We Most Want To See Return In 'Tears Of The Kingdom'

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" launches on Switch this Friday, and we couldn't be more excited. It's all we've been able to think about, so here's a list of what we're crossing our fingers for (but don't actually expect to see).

Keep in mind, there have been some significant details available for over a week, but we haven't really engaged with them much. These are all simply wishes from the heart. If you have a wish list of your own, throw it in the comments below, but please be careful not to spoil anything about "Tears of the Kingdom."

Characters

While the Zelda franchise typically doesn't dive deep into their characters, there's more than enough examples of bizarre and fascinating NPCs (non-player characters) that we'd love to see pop up in "Tears of the Kingdom."

Tingle

Tingle is just a 35-year-old dude who absolutely loves fairies. He was first introduced as a map salesman in "Majora's Mask," but he also shows up in "Wind Waker" and a handful of the 2D games. Heck, you can even grab his clothes in "Breath of the Wild."

While we wouldn't bet on a cameo actually happening, Tingle stays first in our hearts. Kooloo-Limpah!

Midna

Midna, the titular "Twilight Princess," played a major role in the transition from the GameCube to the Wii, but we haven't seen much of her since. She's been in a few spin-off games, like "Smash Bros.," but we'd love for her to show up in some way in a mainline "Zelda" game again. Her sass is unparalleled, and the Imp-Twilii duality she has offers plenty of storytelling opportunities. Who doesn't want some shape-shifting shenanigans?

Ingo

Ingo, let's be real, is a thinly veiled version of Luigi as a farmer. Back in "Ocarina of Time," he starts out as a friendly worker at Lon Lon Ranch, but he's a horse-stealing villain when Link grows up. You can eventually win back your horse in a bet, but evil Luigi here tries to back out. We'd kill for a nice horse-related Ingo sidequest in "TotK," but we'd settle for a green plumber.

Sheik

Not to blow anyone's mind, but Sheik is already sort of confirmed to be in the game. Sheik served as Zelda's alter ego in "Ocarina of Time," and has continued to have a huge role in "Smash Bros." games. We don't need a one-to-one recreation of what happened in the N64 game, but some sort of nod to hidden identity would be pretty sweet.

Features

The tools, powers and accessories in each game make a big difference. "Breath of the Wild" diverged from the standard Zelda progression structure, and just dumped a handful of powers on you at the start. This time, we'd like a few classic items and powers to return.

Grappling Hook

This tool from "Wind Waker" let us climb and swing around to solve environmental puzzles, and we can see that being used again for sure. But now that the glider is a huge part of the gameplay, we're thinking it could work more like the "Just Cause" grappling hook. We can only dream!

Playable Instruments

Instruments have played a role in series since "The Legend of Zelda" in 1986, but they were notably absent in "Breath of the Wild." We don't need them to be pivotal to the progression like they've been in earlier games, but being able to jam out in-game is joyous.

Masks

Masks are some of the most memorable objects in previous entries. They make NPCs treat you differently, and they even grant you some pretty impressive powers. At the very least, we'd like to see a nice reference to the happy mask salesman.

Time Manipulation

Controlling time allows for wild puzzles and unexpected story turns. Both "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" allowed us to play with time in different ways, and we'd love to see what modern Nintendo can do with the concept in a more fleshed out way.

[Images: YouTube]