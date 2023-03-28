Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

BETTER THAN NINTENDO'S OFFERINGS

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via store.steampowered.com
Wii And GameCube Emulator Dolphin Coming To Steam
Get ready to enjoy some of the best Nintendo games ever made on an HD handheld. No, not the Switch — the Steam Deck.
· 210 reads

The Lede

The Dolphin team has launched a Steam store page for their emulator, and they promise an early access release in Q2 of this year so that they can refine the Steam Deck user experience.

Key Details

  • Dolphin is a free, open source emulator for the GameCube and Wii. It will remain so regardless of which platforms they choose to target.
  • Early access begins soon, and they plan on a full-fledged release by the end of the calendar year.
  • The emulator should work just fine upon early release, but the development team wants to use this period to gather feedback from users and make the interface optimized for the Steam Deck.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Gaming Stories