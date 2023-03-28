BETTER THAN NINTENDO'S OFFERINGS
Wii And GameCube Emulator Dolphin Coming To Steam
The Lede
The Dolphin team has launched a Steam store page for their emulator, and they promise an early access release in Q2 of this year so that they can refine the Steam Deck user experience.
Key Details
- Dolphin is a free, open source emulator for the GameCube and Wii. It will remain so regardless of which platforms they choose to target.
- Early access begins soon, and they plan on a full-fledged release by the end of the calendar year.
- The emulator should work just fine upon early release, but the development team wants to use this period to gather feedback from users and make the interface optimized for the Steam Deck.