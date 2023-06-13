Five Underappreciated Sci-Fi Video Games To Play While Waiting For 'Starfield'

We're less than three months away from "Starfield" — the "'Fallout' in space" from Bethesda that everyone has been craving since it was first mentioned in 2018. After finally getting an in-depth look at this massive release, I'm feeling the urge to revisit some of my all-time faves to scratch that sci-fi itch.

Obviously, big games like "Mass Effect" and "Deus Ex" fit the bill, but I want to call out some smaller projects that most folks probably haven't experienced yet. Follow along with me, and feel free to shout out some other faves in the comments below.

'Sable' (2021)

If you've been following Digg for a while now, there's a good chance you saw me mention "Sable" as a my top game of 2021. This coming-of-age exploration game takes place on a barren desert planet with some very curious ruins of long-dead spacecraft. It's a game that's concerned about asking interesting questions, not providing nitty gritty answers for everything. The mystery and sense of wonder if what makes it special. Go in with an open mind and an open heart.

'Transistor' (2014)

You've likely heard of "Hades" — the roguelike Greek mythology game with characters that half the internet wants to smooch. Well, long before "Hades" blew up, that same team made a turn-based sci-fi game called "Transistor" that has some of the best character art and original music ever made. It's significantly less sexy than their more popular work, but it's absolutely worth going back for the tactical gameplay and incredible atmosphere.

'Alone With You' (2016)

Inspired by graphic adventures of yore, this pixelated story follows the only person left from a failed colony as they learn about what went wrong, and make personal connections with the computerized remnants of former colonists. As a meditation on loneliness and loss, it's a surprisingly poignant experience. All these years later, I still think about it regularly.

'Soma' (2015)

Made by the same folks who created the genre-defining "Amnesia: The Dark Descent," this sci-fi horror game forces the player to come to terms with some deeply unpleasant aspects of consciousness (be it artificial or organic). I previously praised the themes present in "The Sixth Day," and this existentially terrifying game very much operates in a similar realm (albeit with a much darker tone).

'Citizen Sleeper' (2022)

Imagine a mash-up of a board game and a visual novel, and you'll have a rough idea of what to expect from "Citizen Sleeper." Even though there are some fairly burdensome mechanics keeping the protagonist from living their life free from oppression, they're able to carve out a place in the world, and eventually find a community that cares about them. After some really nightmarish COVID years, this story hit very hard. Better yet, we're even getting a sequel, so break out the tissues.

[Image: GameSpot, YouTube]