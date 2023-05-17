The Most Complained About Video Games Online, Ranked

If there's one thing gamers love doing, it's raging against the very games they proclaim to love. No group of fans on earth (not even sports) have so much hatred for the things that give them enjoyment, making gamers the most toxic fanbase, by far, when it comes to lashing out.

Guide Strats examined millions of tweets that were basically people yelling about video games, and ranked each platform's most complained about titles. They analyzed the tweets using a sentiment analysis model and the HuggingFace module. Do they align with common sentiment? For the most part, yes! Let's break down the top ten overall and each major console.

Most complained about titles overall

"Angry Birds" has clearly pissed a lot of people off over the past decade, because those levels got real hard real quick. There's also been a lot of different games in the franchise, and it's been downloaded more times than anything on this list combined so that tracks.

I've never played "Homescapes," but that mustache guy is in so many ads it's very easy to hate his guts. And while it seems no one played "Babylon's Fall" because it was a commercial bomb, the people who did purchase it hated it so much they just had to tweet about it.

"Tarkov" and "Valorant" and "Warzone" are all very try-hard first-person shooters that millions of people play, naturally they're going to get flamed online. "Diablo Immortal" is a predatory mobile game nobody asked for yet millions play, and it makes sense this would be on the list. "Rust" is also on here because you can lose all of your gear and is quite intense if you're not careful. And all "Madden" games are on here because of their declining quality over the years and heavy reliance on microtransactions.

Xbox titles

"Halo Infinite" was supposed to be the best game 343 Industries ever made, and it is! But it launched to some problems, didn't get updated with features that were promised and quickly lost its playerbase to other games being improved at a faster clip. It's a real shame but there is no other game that should be here than that.

PlayStation titles

The only reason we can imagine that "The Last of Us Remastered" is at the top of this list is because it is the second time that particular game was remastered in less than a decade, and it costs $70. For a double dip that most people already owned. No other reason, we can reckon.

Nintendo Switch titles

We are legitimately stunned "Breath of the Wild" is at the top, when there are several Pokemon games that are far more deserving. "Scarlet and Violet" would be number one if this was done a little more recently, because those games ran so poorly and got such a backlash despite selling tens of millions of copies out of the gate.

