The Most Positive (And Negative) Fanbases Online, Visualized
Every online fanbase has members that borderline on the obsessive, but occasionally fans can topple over into toxic territory. Wordtips studied the sentiments of words used by 186 of the most dedicated fanbases on Twitter to rank the 50 most positive and negative fandoms online.
Key findings:
The most negative fanbase overall is Rihanna’s, using 186 negative words for every 1,000 on Twitter.
One Direction has the most upbeat Twitter fandom, with fans using 322 positive words per 1,000.
Of the ten most negative fandoms on Twitter, six are for an anime. The seven most positive fandoms celebrate music acts.
Fans of gaming use roughly 100 more positive than negative words for every 1,000.
Via Wordtips.