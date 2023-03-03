Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

haters gonna hate

The Most Positive (And Negative) Fanbases Online, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Most Positive (And Negative) Fanbases Online, Visualized
From "Animal Crossing" to Rihanna, this is a ranking of the most upbeat and downbeat fandoms on the internet.
· 562 reads

Every online fanbase has members that borderline on the obsessive, but occasionally fans can topple over into toxic territory. Wordtips studied the sentiments of words used by 186 of the most dedicated fanbases on Twitter to rank the 50 most positive and negative fandoms online.


Key findings:

  • The most negative fanbase overall is Rihanna’s, using 186 negative words for every 1,000 on Twitter.

  • One Direction has the most upbeat Twitter fandom, with fans using 322 positive words per 1,000.

  • Of the ten most negative fandoms on Twitter, six are for an anime. The seven most positive fandoms celebrate music acts.

  • Fans of gaming use roughly 100 more positive than negative words for every 1,000.


Click images to enlarge

most negative fanbase

most positive fanbase



Via Wordtips.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories