Here's A Comprehensive Chart Of Italian 'Food Crimes' — And How Other Countries Feel About Them

If you asked most countries what they consider crimes, you'd hear the usual suspects: robbery, murder, etc. What you might not expect to hear about are food-related acts.

Italian "food crimes" aren't actually crimes in Italy, of course, but they might as well be. According to a 2018 survey conducted by YouGov, Italians have very strong feelings about the preparation and consumption of Italian food.

This table charts common Italian food practices and groups them by whether they're acceptable, unacceptable or divisive among Italian, and lists them from most to least acceptable to Italians overall. Then as you move to the right along the chart, you can see how acceptable the practices are in other countries of the world.

Some notable findings: while the other countries included in this list think it's fine to eat garlic bread with a pasta meal, Italians find it generally unacceptable. They also think it's bad form to drink a cappuccino after a meal of Italian food, which the rest of these countries think is fine. You'll also never catch Italians adding cream to a carbonara sauce or having pasta as a side dish, which seems not to be problematic elsewhere.

Most of the things Italians find acceptable are also practiced in many other countries — though in Mexico and India, it's not a given to use a fork to eat pasta rather than your hands. And among the other countries in this chart, France is the only country besides Italy to take a stand against topping a pizza with pineapple.