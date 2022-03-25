MEAT ME IN THE MIDDLE
The Best Cheap, Non-Meat Options To Get Protein On Your Plate
Submitted by Adwait
- Beans. They're nutrient-dense, have a large amount of protein and are widely adaptable. Experts recommend trying different lentil and chickpea recipes.
- Tofu. Fourteen ounces cost less than $3, registered dietitian Amy Gorin told HuffPost. It's all plant-based protein and easily picks up whatever flavor you give it.
- Eggs. From hard-boiled to omelette, they're good for you in all preparations.
- Canned fish. One chef says "It's a dish that can feed a family of five for under $2 each."
And if you really do want meat, some cheaper options:
- Less-popular cuts of meat. Things like pork shanks, oxtails and lamb necks are overlooked and cheaper than the usual stuff.
- Grounds, scraps and trims. Chefs love it because ground meat is versatile and always available at a good deal.
[Image courtesy Magda V]
Comments
