America's Favorite Thanksgiving Pies, Visualized

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, so hopefully you've got your spread fully prepared — but if not, we can at least help you decide which dessert to serve.

YouGov surveyed 1,000 US adults to find out which pies were Americans' favorites for Thanksgiving, and visualized their findings in the handy chart below.

Pumpkin pie is the US's most popular, with 23 percent of respondents saying they'd most like to see this pie at Thanksgiving.

The second favorite pie is pecan (14 percent), followed by apple (12 percent).

Via YouGov America.