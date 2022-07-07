Popular
LIQUID GOLD

America's Best States For Beer, Mapped

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.6k reads
From grocery 6-packs to boutique breweries, here's where you get the best stuff in America.

The folks at VinePair scanned America and found all types of breweries, barrels, pubs and more to determine which state had the best beer experience. Here's a map of what they found (click to expand the map):



  • Vermont is the best place to be if you enjoy beer. The Green Mountain State has highly-rated beer that can be found in over 74 craft breweries,

  • Beer menus in states like Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kentucky and others nearby are likely to be sparser than others.

  • California has the most breweries (931) and craft barrels produced (3,499,182) per state.

  • Indiana, Rhode Island, New Jersey have some of the lowest taxes on beer, whereas Tennessee has the highest state excise tax ($1.29) on beer nationwide. Alaska is second ($1.07).



Via VinePair.

Comments

  1. Dave Cobb 29 minutes ago

    More like Bitter Beer Lovers ;-)

  2. Annie Johnson digg 1 hour ago

    My friends in Wisconsin would like a word.

