NOT THAT HOMOGENEOUS
The Differences In American Middle Class Household Incomes, Mapped
SmartAsset looked at the Census Bureau's 2021 one-year American Community Survey data for each state's median household, and the same in the 100 largest cities. Using the Pew Research Center's middle class rubric (the lower end of the spectrum is roughly 67 percent of the median household income and the upper limit caps it at twice that) they further analyzed how earners in each sate and big city fare on the lower and upper ends of the category spectrum.
Key Takeaways:
-
It's no surprise that the Bay Area in California, particularly Fremont and San Jose, have some of the highest middle class incomes in the US. In previous years California cities have made up 70 percent of America's richest zip codes.
-
Fremont, CA, is the only city whose middle class household income limit starts above $100,000 and reaches potential highs of above $300,000.
-
There are 11 big American cities — Cleveland (OH), Detroit (MI), Buffalo (NY), Cincinnati (OH), Newark (NJ), Toledo (OH), Memphis (TN), Milwaukee (WI), New Orleans (LA), Miami (FL) and St. Louis (MO) — where the higher end of the middle class household income limit is yet to surpass $100,000.
Via SmartAsset.
[Photo by Kleomenis Spyroglou on Unsplash]