LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Here Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In The United States
The Lede
Looking at the median sale prices of transactions that transpired between January 1 to October 22, 2021, real estate data provider PropertyShark came up with a ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the US. According to PropertyShark, 94027, which is in Atherton, California, has remained the No. 1 most expensive zip code in the US for the fifth consecutive price with its new record median sale price of $7.47 million.
Key Details
- The second most expensive zip code in the country is Boston's 02199, with a $5.5 million median sale price. Long Island's Sagaponack's 11962 is in third place with $5 million.
- California contains an overwhelming number of the priciest zip codes in the US, with 70% of the top 100 richest zip codes coming from the Golden State.
- Bay Area remains the most expensive metro area in the US, occupying 47 zip codes in the top 100.
Additional Thoughts
And here's the ranking of the most expensive zip codes in 2020 if you're curious how much the ranking has changed: https://digg.com/2020/most-expensive-zip-codes-united-states-visualized
