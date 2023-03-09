The Income Needed To Live In The Biggest US Metro Areas, Ranked

From eggs to housing, high inflation across the US is making everything more expensive. While the cost of living has increased nationwide, it's a lot higher in certain parts of the country than others.

Using the 50/30/20 rule — which allocates 50 percent of post-tax income to basic needs, 30 percent to wants and 20 percent for savings or debt payments — SmartAsset calculated the amount of money you'd need to earn to live comfortably in each of America's 25 biggest metro areas.

Key Findings:

Of all the areas studied, St. Louis, Missouri, is the most affordable, requiring just $57,446 after taxes to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

The most expensive metro area to live in is the San Francisco Bay Area, where the required salary has risen almost 30 percent since last year. In 2023, you'd need to take home over $84,000 in earnings to live comfortably there.

On average, you'll need a salary of $68,499 after taxes to enjoy a comfortable life across the 25 metro areas.

Via SmartAsset.

[Image credit: Aaron Kato]