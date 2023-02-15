Global Inflation Rate Forecasts For 2023, Mapped

Inflation around the world and in the US continues to remain high in 2023. In the US, consumer price index data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that inflation was up by 0.5 percent since last month and up by 6.4 percent year-over-year. In the United Kingdom, the inflation rate hit 10.1 percent in January, falling just slightly short of economists' predictions.

With the recent US inflation numbers affecting markets in the Asia Pacific region, CNBC thinks that could translate to further interest rate increases from the US Federal Reserve. Using data from the IMF's World Economic Outlook report, Visual Capitalist mapped what 2023's inflation forecasts look like around the world.

While nations like Zimbabwe, Venezuela and others are in financial crises, countries like Bangladesh, Estonia, Zambia and others are projected to have less than a 10 percent change to their inflation rates this year.

Click to enlarge image

Via Visual Capitalist.