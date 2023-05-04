Popular
Ed Sheeran Gives First Statement After Winning 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial

Adwait
Ed Sheeran Gives First Statement After Winning 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial
"I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake," he said.
Sheeran's song "Thinking out Loud" was found not liable of copying parts and infringing on Marvin Gaye's 1973 song "Let's Get It On."


Via Twitter.

