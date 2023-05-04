LIVE, FROM MANHATTAN
Ed Sheeran Gives First Statement After Winning 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial
Sheeran's song "Thinking out Loud" was found not liable of copying parts and infringing on Marvin Gaye's 1973 song "Let's Get It On."
Sheeran speaks to press outside the courthouse: “I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake.” pic.twitter.com/9mw1imdIvJ— Rachel Scharf (@rscharf_) May 4, 2023
Via Twitter.