Ed Sheeran Not Liable In 'Let's Get It On' Copyright Infringement Trial
A jury decided that Ed Sheeran's hit "Thinking Out Loud" was not liable in a copyright infringement suit that was brought forth by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye’s co-writer.
The Lede

British musician Ed Sheeran was declared not liable by a Manhattan jury in a copyright infringement lawsuit which accused his song "Thinking out Loud" of taking melodic parts from Marvin Gaye's song "Let's Get It On."

Key Details

  • Jurors said that Sheeran "independently created 'Thinking out Loud.'"
  • The case was brought forward by a 2017 lawsuit which was filed by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the co-writer who worked with Marvin Gaye on the 1973 release "Let's Get It On."
  • Sheeran claimed that he came up with his song after his grandfather passed away, and he co-wrote it with Amy Wadge.

