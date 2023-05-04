JUST IN
Ed Sheeran Not Liable In 'Let's Get It On' Copyright Infringement Trial
The Lede
British musician Ed Sheeran was declared not liable by a Manhattan jury in a copyright infringement lawsuit which accused his song "Thinking out Loud" of taking melodic parts from Marvin Gaye's song "Let's Get It On."
Key Details
- Jurors said that Sheeran "independently created 'Thinking out Loud.'"
- The case was brought forward by a 2017 lawsuit which was filed by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the co-writer who worked with Marvin Gaye on the 1973 release "Let's Get It On."
- Sheeran claimed that he came up with his song after his grandfather passed away, and he co-wrote it with Amy Wadge.