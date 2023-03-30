The Biggest Tourist Traps In The World, Mapped

Summer is (slowly) approaching, and you might be thinking of getting away somewhere nice — but before you book, make sure you're picking your destination wisely. Some of the most popular vacation spots worldwide are also "tourist traps" — attractions or locations that appeal to holiday-goers, but come with overpriced experiences and souvenirs, long queues or crowds so big you can't even see the thing you traveled all that way to visit.

In one survey, as many as 67 percent of travelers said tourist traps resulted in "inauthentic experiences" during their holidays. To find out where on earth the biggest tourist traps are, Casago searched for the phrase "tourist trap" on TripAdvisor reviews and ranked the global attractions with the highest number of mentions.

Key Findings:

Of the world's ten biggest tourist traps, four are located in the US.

Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco is the biggest tourist trap in both the US and the world overall, with 1,049 mentions of "tourist trap" in its reviews.

The UK's biggest tourist is Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, counting 505 mentions of the phrase.

The world's second-biggest tourist trap is Barcelona’s Las Ramblas street, with 793 mentions, followed closely behind by Hawaii’s Dole Plantation, with 708.

Click images to enlarge

Via Casago.