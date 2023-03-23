Popular
rentals for the rich

The Most Expensive Airbnbs In The World, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Which of the world's Airbnb properties will have you shelling out the most for a short stay?
Airbnbs are everywhere — and while the vacation rental company began as a simple, affordable way to find accommodation while travelling or on holiday, the site is now awash with luxury spots.

To find out which Airbnbs are the priciest in the world, S Money searched for the most expensive listings on the site, converted all the prices into US dollars and visualized the findings in the graphics below.


Key Findings:

  • The priciest Airbnb in the world is located in The Bahamas. Private island Musha Cay, at Copperfield Bay, costs a whopping $60,000 a night.

  • It costs $27,399 a night to stay at America's most expensive Airbnb, Cobb Road Daydream in Water Mill, New York.

  • If you holiday at the UK’s costliest rental, the "luxury six bed detached villa" in Stoneycroft, Merseyside, you'll be shelling out $10,895 per night.





Via S Money.

