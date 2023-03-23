rentals for the rich
The Most Expensive Airbnbs In The World, Ranked
Airbnbs are everywhere — and while the vacation rental company began as a simple, affordable way to find accommodation while travelling or on holiday, the site is now awash with luxury spots.
To find out which Airbnbs are the priciest in the world, S Money searched for the most expensive listings on the site, converted all the prices into US dollars and visualized the findings in the graphics below.
Key Findings:
The priciest Airbnb in the world is located in The Bahamas. Private island Musha Cay, at Copperfield Bay, costs a whopping $60,000 a night.
It costs $27,399 a night to stay at America's most expensive Airbnb, Cobb Road Daydream in Water Mill, New York.
If you holiday at the UK’s costliest rental, the "luxury six bed detached villa" in Stoneycroft, Merseyside, you'll be shelling out $10,895 per night.
Via S Money.