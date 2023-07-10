Where In America The Most Shark Attacks Have Happened, Visualized

The US experiences the most shark attacks of any country in the world, with 41 confirmed cases in 2022 — a whopping 72 percent of the year's global total. Just last week, in fact, state parks officials were on alert after four people reported being bitten by sharks at New York's Long Island beaches.

According to the data, though, sharks like to strike in some parts of America more than others. On the state level, Florida — nicknamed the "shark attack capital of the world" — sees more shark attacks than any other, followed by Hawaii, California and the Carolinas.

When it comes to counties, the five with the highest number of shark attacks ever recorded are: Volusia County, Florida (343); Brevard County, Florida (156); Palm Beach County, Florida (82); Maui County, Hawaii (73); and Duval County, Florida (46).

Using data from the International Shark Attack File, SI Yachts visualized the US counties and states where the most shark attacks have occurred, the types of sharks doing the biting, and the likelihood of a shark killing you (good news, it's pretty low).





Via SI Yachts.