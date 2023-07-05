'this has turned into a bit of a concern'
Possible Shark Attacks Prompt Heightened Patrols At New York's Long Island Beaches
Four people reported being bitten by sharks at popular New York beaches this week — two 15-year-olds on Monday, and two swimmers in the Long Island area on Tuesday. Following a spate of shark attacks last year, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the issue has "turned into a bit of a concern," and state parks officials have increased patrols and the number of drones deployed to detect potential danger.