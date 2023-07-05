Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Possible Shark Attacks Prompt Heightened Patrols At New York's Long Island Beaches
After a spate of attacks last year, Long Island state parks officials have increased patrols and deployed more drones to scout the waters for possible danger.
The Lede

Four people reported being bitten by sharks at popular New York beaches this week — two 15-year-olds on Monday, and two swimmers in the Long Island area on Tuesday. Following a spate of shark attacks last year, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the issue has "turned into a bit of a concern," and state parks officials have increased patrols and the number of drones deployed to detect potential danger.

