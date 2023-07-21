What The Most-Followed People On Instagram Earn Per Sponsored Post, Ranked

Celebrities and influencers making money on social media is nothing new anymore, but you might be surprised (or horrified) to find out just how much cash Instagram's most-followed make per sponsored post.

Based on 2022 data from Hopper HQ, the below visualization by Pablo Alvarez shows what the Instagram users with the biggest followings earn for every bit of sponsored content they post on the platform — and for many of them, it's in the millions.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is both the most-followed and best-paid person on Instagram, making almost $2.4 million sponsored per post he shares with his 597 million followers (his follower count has grown drastically since the 2022 data was collected).

The figure with the second-highest follower count is Kylie Jenner, who has 398 million followers on Instagram. The socialite and businesswoman earns more than $1.8 million for each sponsored post she shares on the app.

Click image to enlarge

Via Visual Capitalist.