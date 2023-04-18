Average Social Media Screen Times Around The World, Mapped

At the risk of sounding like an angry old person: everyone's always on their phones these days. It's rare for someone not to have at least one social media account, and it's almost impossible to leave the house without seeing people scrolling away around you.

According to research by ElectronicsHub, though, some countries are more addicted to the apps than others. Shared by Reddit user RhetoricalObsidian, this map — based on DataReportal's 2023 report — shows the average social media screen time of different countries around the world.

According to the study, South Africans spend more time on social media than any other nation — 22.56 percent of their waking hours.

The country with the lowest screen time overall is Japan, where people spend just 4.92 percent of their day on social media apps.

The average social media screentime globally is just over two and a half hours.

Via Reddit/ElectronicsHub.