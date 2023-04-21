Popular
moving on up

US Universities That Produce The Most Business Leaders, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
According to this study, more than 40,000 Harvard graduates have climbed the ranks to CEO or a similar role.
We've previously covered which US companies produce the most startup founders, but which university you attend can have an impact on how you climb the ranks.

To find out which of America's universities produce the most business leaders, Resume.io looked at the number of graduates listed on US colleges' LinkedIn pages, analyzed alum profiles with CEO or similar in their job titles, and ranked the universities by number of business leaders per 1,000 alums. Only universities with more than 25,000 alums on LinkedIn were included in the study.


Key Findings:

  • With 41,118 alums in CEO or similar roles, Harvard University has the most business leaders on LinkedIn.

  • When it comes to how many business leaders are produced per 1,000 graduates, however, Babson College in Massachusetts comes out on top, with 160.5.

  • Just three of America’s Ivy League colleges are in the top ten producers of business leaders by number, and only one — Princeton — makes the list of those producing the highest proportion.


us universities business leaders

us universities colleges most ceos




Via Resume.io.

