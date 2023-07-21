Popular
best of both worlds

The Best European Beach Cities For A Workation, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Best European Beach Cities For A Workation, Ranked
From the cost of rent to the number of coworking spaces, these are the best coastal cities in Europe for Americans to work and play in.
One of the main benefits of remote working is the ability to do your job from pretty much anywhere, as long as you've got a laptop and internet connection. For Americans that want a European beach holiday but can't take all that time off, a workation — which allows you to get work done and still enjoy the culture, scenery and nightlife of a holiday destination — might be the answer.

To find out where in Europe offers Americans the best opportunity to combine business and pleasure, CoworkingCafe compared coastal cities on factors ranging from average monthly rent to the number of coworking spaces available, and ranked them according to score.


Key Findings:

  • The number one workation city overall is Porto, thanks to its low cab fares and affordable flights from and to the US.

  • The remaining cities in the top five are all found in Spain: Alicante, Vigo, Valencia and Malaga.

  • Spain dominates the top 20 ranking with eight spots, while Italy has five, and Portugal and Greece have two each.

  • When it comes to coworking space availability, Barcelona ranks highest with 170.


european beach cities map american workation

european cities workation remote working



Via CoworkingCafe.

[Image credit: Nick Karvounis]

