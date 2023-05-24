JET SET GO
The World's Most Popular Remote Working Destinations For Digital Nomads, Mapped
Digital nomads, or a precursor to the much popular remote worker, are professionals who have the ability to continue working their jobs from anywhere in the world, as long as they're connected and can carry out certain tasks. After parsing through thousands of Instagram posts with the #DigitalNomad tag, Resume.io created a map of the world's most popular destinations where people are practicing this lifestyle. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
The US is still one of the world's leaders when it comes to remote work after Resume.io found over 200,000 posts tagged with #DigitalNomad in the country, followed by Spain, which had over 125,000 and Thailand which had just over 124,000.
The lesser-known destinations which weren't flooded with tagged posts included countries like Madagascar, Uruguay, Ghana, Denmark, Nepal and Ireland, all of which had less than 10,000 posts each.
Based on the number of tagged posts, London, UK, and Bangkok, Thailand, had the largest online communities of digital nomads.
Click to enlarge image
Via Resume.io.