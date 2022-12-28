Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

new year, new me

America's Top New Year's Resolutions, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
America's Top New Year's Resolutions, Visualized
These are the most common changes Americans are planning to make in 2023.
· 580 reads

Healthier living is the number one goal for Americans going into the new year, a recent survey by Statista has revealed. The top three New Year's resolutions in the US for 2023, according to survey respondents, were to excercise more, eat healthier and lose weight.


Infographic: America's Top New Year's Resolutions for 2023 | Statista


Following closely behind weight loss was saving money, with 40 percent of respondents hoping to tighten the purse strings after a tough economic year.



Via Statista.

[Image credit: kike vega]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories