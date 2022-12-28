America's Top New Year's Resolutions, Visualized

Healthier living is the number one goal for Americans going into the new year, a recent survey by Statista has revealed. The top three New Year's resolutions in the US for 2023, according to survey respondents, were to excercise more, eat healthier and lose weight.

Following closely behind weight loss was saving money, with 40 percent of respondents hoping to tighten the purse strings after a tough economic year.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: kike vega]