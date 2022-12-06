Popular
The Countries With The Highest Inflation, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
The Countries With The Highest Inflation, Mapped
Nearly half of the world's nations are currently experiencing double-digit inflation rates (or higher).
The US is in the midst of a cost of living crisis that has seen the price of fuel, food and other basic goods soar — but it's not just Americans feeling the pinch. Nearly every part of the world has seen a surge in inflation this year, with many countries experience double- or even triple-digit inflation rates.

Visual Capitalist created a map, based on data from Trading Economics, that highlights countries with the highest inflation in 2022.


Click image to enlarge

countries highest inflation 2022


The country struggling with the highest inflation worldwide (year-over-year) is Zimbabwe, with an inflation rate of 269 percent. In second is Lebanon with 162 percent, while the third-worst hit is Venezuela, with an inflation rate of 156 percent.



Via Visual Capitalist.

