The Countries With The Highest Inflation, Mapped

The US is in the midst of a cost of living crisis that has seen the price of fuel, food and other basic goods soar — but it's not just Americans feeling the pinch. Nearly every part of the world has seen a surge in inflation this year, with many countries experience double- or even triple-digit inflation rates.

Visual Capitalist created a map, based on data from Trading Economics, that highlights countries with the highest inflation in 2022.

The country struggling with the highest inflation worldwide (year-over-year) is Zimbabwe, with an inflation rate of 269 percent. In second is Lebanon with 162 percent, while the third-worst hit is Venezuela, with an inflation rate of 156 percent.

Via Visual Capitalist.