The Most Popular Local Brands In Each US State, Mapped

Financial services website OnDeck made a list of each state's most-loved local brand after analyzing over 500 brands spread across the country. They looked specifically at brands' Twitter reach — so if a brand isn't active on Twitter despite being a cult favorite, it wouldn't have shown up in the analysis.

On a national level, brands like Patagonia, Costco, John Deere, Trader Joe's and Chick-fil-A are quite popular and well-reputed, and on a local level it's more about things that are likely to remind people of home. After parsing through two million tweets, here's what they found about the brands that carry the most weight when it comes to local favoritism.

Key Takeaways:

Darn Tough Vermont, a socks company, had an overwhelming 92.6 percent of favorable tweets, making it America's most-loved local brand.

Other popular brands, whose share of positive tweets exceeded 75 percent, include Von Maur from Iowa, Breedlove Guitars from Oregon, Backflip Studios from Colorado and Moe's Southwest Grill from Georgia.

Delaware was the only outlier, where its highest rated local brand — Verizon — had more negative tweets than positive ones (53.3 percent vs. 20.2 percent).

Click to enlarge picture

Via OnDeck.