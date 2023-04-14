The States That Sell Alcohol At Costco, Mapped

America has a long, weird history when it comes to the sale of alcohol and the law. We won't cover prohibition and the repeal of prohibition, but many people reading this right now have wondered: "why can't I buy my liquor, beer or wine at this Costco I'm shopping in?"

Different states have wildly different laws when it comes to alcohol sales, and that's not even getting into dry towns and different liquor licenses. It's a messy, complicated situation for something that should be reasonably easy for adults to purchase. The $1.50 hot dogs, on the other hand, maybe should be regulated more closely considering the health concerns.

Key Findings:

Residents of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming can avoid reading this map because there are zero Costco stores in those states! Sorry, everyone.

Pennsylvania and Maryland sell no alcoholic beverages at their Costco locations. You'll have to get tipsy at some other store.

The most circuitous and rule-heavy state to buy alcohol in is, oddly enough, New Jersey, which requires a membership to purchase — yet only has select retailer brands on sale anyways. We thought everything was legal in New Jersey...

