Meat Consumption Around The World, Mapped

Most people eat meat — even though we really should be cutting down if we want to save the planet — but just how much, and what types, does eat country consume?

Using UN data, theWORLDMAPS visualized the most-consumed type of meat in each country around the world, with annual consumption calculated per capita in kilograms.

Key Findings:

Ranking the most heavily consumed meat in 70 countries, poultry is, by weight consumption, the most popular meat in the world.

Fish and seafood is the second-most popular meat worldwide, with 56 countries — most of them home to significant coastlines — eating more fish and seafood than any other type of meat.

Hong Kong , Iceland and Macao consume the largest quantity of meat in the world; all three countries eat more than 170 kg (370 lbs) per capita.

Argentina eats more beef than any other country in the UN's database, putting away nearly 47 kg (103 lbs) of bovine meat per person every year.

The world's biggest fish and seafood eater is Iceland , where a whopping 90 kg (nearly 200 lbs) gets eaten per person each year. The Nordic island therefore also has the highest per-capita consumption of any single type of meat globally.

Although Hong Kong eats more seafood and poultry than anything else, it tops the list for annual pork consumption per capita at 55 kg (121 lbs).

Via Visual Capitalist.