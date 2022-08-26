Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

carbon food-print

The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Of Different Foods, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 1k reads
The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Of Different Foods, Visualized
Some things we eat are significantly worse for the environment than others.

It's easy to feel hopeless about the climate crisis we're facing, but there are small steps we can take to make a difference. Reducing your consumption of carbon-intensive foods is one of the simplest and most effective ways we, as individuals, can combat climate change.

But which foods are responsible for the most greenhouse gas emissions? Our World In Data has created an interactive chart that shows the environmental impact of different foods per kilogram.



They've collected data on the CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions associated with 57,000 food products, so visit the site and check out how different foods compare.



Via ourworldindata.org

Image credit: amirali mirhashemian/ Unsplash

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.