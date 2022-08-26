The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Of Different Foods, Visualized

It's easy to feel hopeless about the climate crisis we're facing, but there are small steps we can take to make a difference. Reducing your consumption of carbon-intensive foods is one of the simplest and most effective ways we, as individuals, can combat climate change.

But which foods are responsible for the most greenhouse gas emissions? Our World In Data has created an interactive chart that shows the environmental impact of different foods per kilogram.

They've collected data on the CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions associated with 57,000 food products, so visit the site and check out how different foods compare.

Via ourworldindata.org

Image credit: amirali mirhashemian/ Unsplash