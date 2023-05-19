Popular
restaurant rulers

Fast Food Chains With The Most US Locations, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
There are a whopping 20,603 Subway restaurants across the US.
In the graphic below, Reddit user Dremarious has visualized which fast food chains — organized by cuisine or type — have the highest number of locations in the US.

When it comes to burgers, McDonald's ranks first with 13,515 locations. The burger restaurant with the second-most locations in America is Burger King, with a considerably lower 7,257.

Things are closer between the chicken chains, where the top three restaurants with the most locations are KFC (3,895), Popeye's (2,957) and Chick-fil-a (2,928).

Overall, though, Subway's 20,603 US locations make it the highest-ranking fast food chain on the list. Following closest behind, and perhaps surprisingly so, is Starbucks, with 15,966 locations across the country.


Via u/Dremarious.

