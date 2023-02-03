'does not present a military or physical threat'
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over US Skies, Pentagon Says
The Lede
The US Defense Department has said it is "confident" a balloon seen over Montana on Thursday is a surveillance balloon from China, and the government has engaged with Chinese officials "urgently" on the matter.
Key Details
- A Pentagon spokesperson said the balloon is "currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."