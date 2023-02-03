Popular
'does not present a military or physical threat'

Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Over US Skies, Pentagon Says
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley recommended not shooting it down due to danger from debris, a senior defense official said.
The Lede

The US Defense Department has said it is "confident" a balloon seen over Montana on Thursday is a surveillance balloon from China, and the government has engaged with Chinese officials "urgently" on the matter.

Key Details

  • A Pentagon spokesperson said the balloon is "currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

Comments

