record sales

The Best-Selling Vinyl Albums In The US In 2022, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Swifties love their vinyl records.
There's no doubt vinyl records are having a comeback, with the US seeing around 43.5 million LP sales in 2022 — but the records that sold the most last year may surprise you.

Statista ranked the best-selling vinyl albums in America in 2022, based on unit sales, and visualized them in the chart below.


Infographic: Taylor, Tyler and the Classics | Statista


The best-selling record by far is Taylor Swift's "Midnights," released last year, with 945,000 unit sales. Trailing behind in second place is Harry Styles' 2022 album "Harry's House," which sold 480,000 copies.

Just three of the top ten vinyl albums from 2022 are records released in the LP era: Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" (1975), Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" (1982) and The Beatles' "Abbey Road" (1969).



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Adrian Korte]

