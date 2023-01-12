Popular
The Resurgence Of Vinyl Records, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Sales of vinyl albums in the US have grown for the seventeenth year in a row.
Since the vinyl comeback began in 2006, sales of LPs in the US have swelled more than 48-fold to 43.5 million in 2022. To illustrate the revival of the record in recent years, Statista visualized LP sales in the US between 1995 and 2022.


Infographic: The Vinyl Comeback Continues | Statista


Though vinyl album sales in the US have grown every year for the past 17 years, Luminate found that only half of those who buy vinyl actually own a record player.

What are you people doing with those LPs?



Via Statista.

[Image credit: Andrea Cipriani]

