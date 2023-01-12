The Resurgence Of Vinyl Records, Visualized

Since the vinyl comeback began in 2006, sales of LPs in the US have swelled more than 48-fold to 43.5 million in 2022. To illustrate the revival of the record in recent years, Statista visualized LP sales in the US between 1995 and 2022.

Though vinyl album sales in the US have grown every year for the past 17 years, Luminate found that only half of those who buy vinyl actually own a record player.

What are you people doing with those LPs?

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Andrea Cipriani]