Every American State's Favorite Text Abbreviation, Mapped

Adwait
FYI, here are the text abbreviations that Twitter users in every American state love to use online.
With every generation, and app, comes an exciting set of new text abbreviations. Some stick and become part of the global lexicon, while others wither away without a trace.

The folks at Wordtips analyzed over 18 million tweets, that were geotagged, and compared each area's habits when it comes to popular text abbreviations. Their numbers scanned tweets from over 200 American cities and they looked at the top 250 most commonly shortened words to paint a picture of how America likes to use shortcuts when Tweeting.


Key Takeaways

  • There is no escaping "LOL", which appears in nearly 1.4 percent out of every 100,000 tweets in the US, on average.

  • Tweeters in Georgia are the biggest fans of abbreviations and almost six percent of every 100,000 tweets in the state contain at least one, higher than the rest of America, whereas Idaho had the lowest rate per 100,000 tweets with just 2.1 percent.

  • Thirteen states had unique abbreviations that weren't shared by any other state: California ("xo"), Delaware ("wtf"), Wyoming ("omg"), Connecticut ("msg"), Utah ("jk"), Pennsylvania ("gt"), Montana ("gf"), Rhode Island ("cmon"), New York ("btw"), Arkansas ("bff"), Texas ("bf"), Oklahoma ("asap") and Hawaii ("aka").


Via Wordtips.

