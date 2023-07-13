America's Safest Cities, Mapped

If you saw our article on the most dangerous cities in the US, you might be wondering, understandably, which cities are the safest to live in.

Visual Capitalist mapped the country's least dangerous cities using research by NeighborhoodScout, which ranked the urban areas with the lowest number of violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents. Only cities with a population of 25,000 or greater were included.

Key Findings:

Forty percent of the cities ranked are located in America's Northeastern states.

The safest city overall is Ridgefield, Connecticut , where an average of fewer than two crimes occur for every 1,000 residents — meaning your chance of being a victim is just one in 510.

Of the 50 safest cities in the country, 18 are located in Massachusetts.

No West Coast cities made it into the top 50.

Click image to enlarge

Via Visual Capitalist.