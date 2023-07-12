America's Most Dangerous Cities, Mapped

It doesn't take more than five minutes reading or watching the news to feel like violent crime is rampant all over the US — but which parts of the country really are the most dangerous?

According to research by NeighborhoodScout — which ranks US urban areas with a population of at least 25,000 by number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents — some of the most unsafe places in America are actually its smaller or suburban cities. Using NeighborhoodScout's data, Visual Capitalist mapped the worst US cities for violent crime in the graphic below.

Key Findings:

Three of the ten most dangerous cities in America are in Alabama: Bessemer , which ranks worst in the US overall; Mobile , the second-most dangerous city; and Birmingham , which is seventh on the list. People living in Bessemer have a 1 in 30 chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

Memphis and Detroit are the largest cities to make the top ten, with 25.1 and 23 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, respectively.

New York City doesn't even make the top 100 cities, with a violent crime rate of just 5.2 per 1,000 residents.

Via Visual Capitalist.