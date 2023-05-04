Popular
The Times Of Day Crime Occurs The Most, Visualized

The times of day when most crime takes place will vary depending on where in the US you are — and it appears criminals don't just stick to the nighttime.
If you had to guess when most crimes took place, you'd probably guess the dead of night or the early hours of the morning, right? Well, it turns out, depending on where you are, that's not always a criminal's preferred time of day.

Vivint analyzed public data on over 1.3 million crimes in 2022 — across 13 major metropolitan areas in the US — to find out when most crimes happen, the most common time for crimes in different cities and the times of day when different types of crime occur most.


Key Findings:

  • Over 24 hours, the majority of criminal activity took place in the midnight hour (six percent), followed closely behind by midday (5.8 percent) and 5 p.m. (5.8 percent).

  • Of the 13 metropolitan cities studied, nine saw crime occur most frequently between 4 and 7 p.m.

  • Sexual crimes are most likely to be carried out in the midnight-to-3 a.m period.


Click images to enlarge

crimes most common time

crime times city

crime time types crimes



Via Vivint.

[Image credit: Rafael Classen]

